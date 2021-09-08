 Skip to main content

'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For September 8

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 08, 2021 4:21pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jon Najarian said the October $65 calls and the October $70 calls in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY) were extremely active on Wednesday. He decided to jump in the trade.

Jim Lebenthal is a buyer of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE: MPC). He likes it because it's buying back its shares, fuel demand should be going up over the coming months and it pays a 4% dividend yield.

Jenny Harrington wants to buy New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: NYCB).

Joe Terranova is bullish on Zoetis Inc (NYSE: ZTS).

