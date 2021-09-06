 Skip to main content

'Fast Money' Picks For September 7

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 06, 2021 12:22pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Final Trades," Steve Grasso said Paysafe Ltd (NYSE: PSFE) has not performed at all. He is still in the name and he still has conviction.

Nadine Terman is a buyer of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ: EUFN). She sees great earnings growth in the European banks, good loans growth and a potential catalyst with the German elections.

Bonawyn Eison would proceed with caution with Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC). There is still too much gray area with the regulatory overhang.

Brian Kelly wants to buy iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSE: EWJ).

