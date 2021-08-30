'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For August 30

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Brenda Vingiello said Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) has done almost nothing for a year. She still sees a lot of value in the stock.

Joe Terranova is a buyer of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE: FDS).

Sarat Sethi wants to buy CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS). He said the stock is cheap.

Jon Najarian bought Gap Inc (NYSE: GPS) during the show.

Stephen Weiss said Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: SWKS) continues to move higher.