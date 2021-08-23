'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For August 23
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Bryn Talkington picked JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSE: JEPI) as her final trade.
Degas Wright wants to buy CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS). He likes it because its sales growth is around 5%, going forward, and it has a 2.5% dividend yield.
Sarat Sethi likes Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER).
Joe Terranova is a buyer of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS). He likes the trading environment going forward and the $25 billion buyback.
Pete Najarian said TJX Companies Inc (NYSE: TJX) is going to $80. He noticed some bullish options activity in the name. He is a buyer of the stock.
