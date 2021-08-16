'Trading Nation' Traders Share Their Retail Picks

On CNBC's "Trading Nation," Michael Binger of Gradient Investments said he expects mostly inline retail sales this week with a bias towards a slight disappointment. He also finds consumer sentiment slightly weak due to the delta variant, but he is still pretty positive on consumer spending.

He is very bullish on Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD) and Lowe's Companies Inc (NYSE: LOW). Binger owns these stocks and he would buy them before their earnings report. He thinks the key thing to watch for these names is the lumber price and how is the recent decline going to impact their sales.

Ari Wald of Oppenheimer is bullish on AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO) because the stocks in the automotive retail industry are showing some relative strength. He said the stock has bottomed in the first quarter of this year and it has reversed its downtrend. Ward expects to see new highs for the stock over the coming weeks and months.