'Halftime Report' Traders Share Their Thoughts On AutoZone, Disney And Volkswagen

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 11, 2021 4:05pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Stephen Weiss said Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS: VWAGY) is not a stock that is going to explode. It's going to move steadily higher. It is his second-largest position and he is staying with it.

Karen Firestone said AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO) is an attractive name. It sells at an attractive price and it will continue to do well, she added.

Jim Lebenthal said Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) is going to trade to $300, but it will take two or three years to reach the price target.

