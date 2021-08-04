'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For August 4

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Liz Young picked iShares US Healthcare ETF (NYSE: IYH) as her final trade on Wednesday. She likes it because it is not definitively a growth or value place.

Joe Terranova is a buyer of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE: XLV) because 23 of 58 S&P 500 stocks that are making new 52-week highs are from the healthcare space.

Jim Lebenthal wants to buy NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ: NXPI).

Stephen Weiss likes TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: TTEC).