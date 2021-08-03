Cramer Gives His Opinion On Coupang, Spirit Airlines And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has got a great dividend, but it has no growth. He prefers growth to dividend.

Cramer likes Coupang Inc (NYSE: CPNG) very much. It's a gigantic company and the financials there seem very, very American-like, he said.

Instead of Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NYSE: SAVE), Cramer would buy Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE: LUV). Spirit is not a high-quality operator, said Cramer.

He would sell Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE: ET). He doesn't like the management and the whole group.

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG) reports earnings on Thursday and Cramer said it has got to deliver the number. He hopes it won't hurt and let down investors as it has in the last few times.