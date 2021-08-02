'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For August 2
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jim Lebenthal said General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) has had a rough few months and it's trading about 12% off its high. He is going to steer into the skid ahead of the earnings report on Wednesday.
Bryn Talkington wants to buy Visa Inc (NYSE: V). She said this is a good entry point.
Jon Najarian bought Teradata Corporation (NYSE: TDC) ahead of earnings.
Joe Terranova is a buyer of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD).
