'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For August 2

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 02, 2021 2:56pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jim Lebenthal said General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) has had a rough few months and it's trading about 12% off its high. He is going to steer into the skid ahead of the earnings report on Wednesday.

Bryn Talkington wants to buy Visa Inc (NYSE: V). She said this is a good entry point.

Jon Najarian bought Teradata Corporation (NYSE: TDC) ahead of earnings.

Joe Terranova is a buyer of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD).

