'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For July 30

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 30, 2021 5:32pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Shannon Saccocia picked salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) as her final trade. The company is going to report earnings in few weeks and Saccocia expects a good report.

Rob Sechan is a buyer of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE: CNQ). Its breakeven for crude oil is at $30, so with oil at $73, it looks great, said Sechan.

Jason Snipe is a buyer of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX).

Josh Brown would hang on to Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN). He thinks the breakout trade is over, but he likes it as an investment.

