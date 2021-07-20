 Skip to main content

Cramer Gives His Opinion On SoFi, General Electric And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 20, 2021 7:25am   Comments
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he still likes Academy Sports & Outdoors Inc (NASDAQ: ASO). He would buy the stock.

Cramer is no longer a buyer of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE: SHW). He is concerned because of high raw costs.

SoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SOFI) should be done going down soon, said Cramer. He would be a buyer at $14.

Cramer said he thinks General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) is just okay. It's not great, but it's not bad either.

The restaurant business is going to take a little header here, so Cramer has to say no to SYSCO Corporation (NYSE: SYY).

