 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

'Fast Money' Picks For July 19

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 18, 2021 9:31am   Comments
Share:
'Fast Money' Picks For July 19

On CNBC's "Fast Money Final Trades," Tim Seymour said the whole story about Brazil is whether the currency is going to be improved. He sees good dividends in Brazil and certainly in Petroleo Brasileiro ADR (NYSE: PBR).

Jeff Mills would be a buyer of D R Horton Inc (NYSE: DHI). The stock pulled back around 17% from its highs and Mills thinks it makes sense to buy it now.

Bonawyn Eison is constructive on Brazil and Ishares Msci Brazil ETF (NYSE: EWZ). He expects a moderate tax reform.

Karen Finerman likes Anthem Inc (NYSE: ANTM).

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DHI + ANTM)

IPO Preview: F45 Training, SoHo House Owner Among 8 IPOS To Watch This Week
Josh Brown Is Playing The Housing Market With Leslie's Stock
Analyst Ratings For D.R. Horton
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For July 8, 2021
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
Recent Microsoft, Apple Strength Seen As Possible Factor Attracting Investors To Market
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Bonawyn Eison CNBC Fast Money Jeff Mills Karen Finerman Tim SeymourMedia Trading Ideas