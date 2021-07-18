'Fast Money' Picks For July 19

On CNBC's "Fast Money Final Trades," Tim Seymour said the whole story about Brazil is whether the currency is going to be improved. He sees good dividends in Brazil and certainly in Petroleo Brasileiro ADR (NYSE: PBR).

Jeff Mills would be a buyer of D R Horton Inc (NYSE: DHI). The stock pulled back around 17% from its highs and Mills thinks it makes sense to buy it now.

Bonawyn Eison is constructive on Brazil and Ishares Msci Brazil ETF (NYSE: EWZ). He expects a moderate tax reform.

Karen Finerman likes Anthem Inc (NYSE: ANTM).