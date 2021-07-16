 Skip to main content

Cramer Weighs In On Rio Tinto, VMware And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 16, 2021 7:16am   Comments
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE: RIO) is a good company. It needs a stronger economy than we have, but it is well run, he added. Cramer would hold on to the stock.

Quantumscape Corp (NYSE: QS) has been going down because people at other companies, notably Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) think they have better batteries, said Cramer. He is beginning to believe that is the case.

Instead of VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW), Cramer would buy Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE: DELL).

Veru Inc has to show better data, said Cramer. They have to go into stage 3 and if it's better than stage 2, the stock goes much higher.

