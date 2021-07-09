'Halftime Report' Traders Share Their Thoughts On Boeing, Verizon And More

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jim Lebenthal said news came out on Thursday evening that China is looking to get certification flights for Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) and its 737 Max. It would be a big deal if it gets reapproved and it puts a bid under the stock, he added.

Degas Wright likes Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) and Quanta Services Inc (NYSE: PWR) in the 5G space.

Shannon Saccocia thinks the idea to split the company is a good move by IBM Common Stock (NYSE: IBM) management.

Kevin O'Leary said Docusign Inc (NASDAQ: DOCU) is an infrastructure play. He would stay long.

Jon Najarian said Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ: ABNB) is a great hold at the current price and it will get back to $200, but it will take several quarters.