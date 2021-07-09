 Skip to main content

'Halftime Report' Traders Share Their Thoughts On Boeing, Verizon And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 09, 2021 4:02pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jim Lebenthal said news came out on Thursday evening that China is looking to get certification flights for Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) and its 737 Max. It would be a big deal if it gets reapproved and it puts a bid under the stock, he added.

Degas Wright likes Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) and Quanta Services Inc (NYSE: PWR) in the 5G space.

Shannon Saccocia thinks the idea to split the company is a good move by IBM Common Stock (NYSE: IBM) management.

Kevin O'Leary said Docusign Inc (NASDAQ: DOCU) is an infrastructure play. He would stay long.

Jon Najarian said Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ: ABNB) is a great hold at the current price and it will get back to $200, but it will take several quarters.

