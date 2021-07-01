 Skip to main content

'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For July 1

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 01, 2021 5:13pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Stephen Weiss said he added to Volkswagen AG (OTC: VWAGY) because there's no reason for it to be down. It's the cheapest company out there and the number one EV company in the world, he added.

Jenny Harrington is a buyer of Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX).

Josh Brown wants to buy Store Capital Corp (NYSE: STOR). He said it's heading to $40.

Jim Lebenthal said Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO) is an excellent medical company. It's well-run with a good valuation and it's breaking out of a several months-long consolidation, he said. Lebenthal expects the stock to do well regardless of whether there is a pandemic going on or not.

