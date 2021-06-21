'Fast Money' Picks For June 21

On CNBC's "Fast Money Final Trades," Tim Seymour said fifth time is going to be the charm in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) attempt to break above $3,500. He is a buyer of the stock.

James McDonald said if this is the end of the bull market, at least in the short term, ProShares Short QQQ ETF (NYSE: PSQ) is where you want to put your money.

Steve Grasso wants to buy Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN).

Karen Finerman would be a buyer of Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR).