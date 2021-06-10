'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For June 10
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Pete Najarian said Schlumberger NV (NYSE: SLB) is going to continue to move to the upside. He has seen unusually high options activity in the name.
Brenda Vingiello wants to buy TJX Companies Inc (NYSE: TJX). She said this is a great company to own for the reopening.
Josh Brown is bullish on Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN).
Stephen Weiss is a buyer of Porsche Automobile Holding SE Unsponsored Germany ADR (OTC: POAHY).
