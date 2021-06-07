 Skip to main content

'Halftime Report' Traders Share Their Thoughts On JEPI, Logitech And Charles Schwab

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 07, 2021 3:04pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Bryn Talkington said she is a long-term investor in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSE: JEPI). It's a great way to get exposure to 80 diversified names, she added.

Sarat Sethi said Logitech International SA (NASDAQ: LOGI) is a great company, but he would be very careful because comps will be really hard to come by and he also expects some margin pressures. He would take some off the table and wait for a better entry point.

Joe Terranova advised a viewer to stay in Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW). He said this is all about the management and growth of assets. There is a tremendous amount of capital that continues to go towards risk assets and Charles Schwab is one of the best in managing them, he added.

