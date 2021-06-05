'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks From June 4

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Shannon Saccocia recommended Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS) as a buy.

Liz Young wants to buy iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSE: IWN). She said that small caps got hit the hardest and they will come out the strongest on the other side.

Jim Lebenthal is a buyer of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE: RTX).

Pete Najarian saw some call buying in Microvision, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS). He said that everything in the automobile sector is doing very well.