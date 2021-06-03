'Halftime Report' Traders Weigh In On GlaxoSmithKline, Snowflake And More

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jenny Harrington said GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE: GSK) has performed terribly, but we could be at a beginning of value creation and value being unlocked as the company is spinning off its health care business. She is expecting a 5% to 8% earnings growth ahead.

Stephen Weiss said Snowflake Inc (NYSE: SNOW) has poor governance, paying the CEO so much. He finds it speculative because it's trading at 100 times earnings. At the current market level, these stocks are very risky, said Weiss.

Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE: IIPR) is an amazing story, said Josh Brown. It looks very interesting to him and the only negative is the fact it has already moved a lot so it might be fully valued.