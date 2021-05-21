'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For May 21
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jon Najarian said he bought Vipshop Holdings Ltd - ADR (NYSE: VIPS) during the show and he intends to sell calls against it in the next couple of days.
Michael Farr said he loves Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) quarter. He likes the stock long-term and it's a core holding for him.
Stephen Weiss is a buyer of Volkswagen AG (OTC: VWAGY). He said it's the cheapest electric vehicle producer in the world and it will be the largest producer next year.
Bryn Talkington would buy Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) and sell the $270 calls, collecting $20.
Rob Sechan wants to buy Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSE: RCD).
