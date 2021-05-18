'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For May 18
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Stephanie Link said she likes AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) and its deal with Discovery Communications (NASDAQ: DISCA). It simplifies the company and gets it to focus on 5G.
Josh Brown said he has a long position in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE: SPG).
Pete Najarian wants to buy Unity Software Inc (NYSE: U). He said the stock has been cut in half and now it's starting to move to the upside. It's ready to break out, added Najarian.
Sarat Sethi is a buyer of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ: CHTR).
