 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

'Halftime Report' Traders Reveal Changes In Their Portfolios

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 12, 2021 4:30pm   Comments
Share:

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jason Snipe of Odyssey Capital Advisors said he trimmed his position in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE: DHI) and added more shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS).

He likes Goldman Sachs because of its strength in underwriting and equity trading and he thinks the company has a strong pipeline.

Snipe still likes the housing trade, but said he is concerned about material prices and he decided to take some D. R. Horton off the table.

Joe Terranova decided to close his long position in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE: LPX) after it traded sharply lower. He said the stock is under pressure because of the supply of lumber from Canada.

 

 

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GS)

Goldman Sachs Director Allegedly Leaves The Bank After Making Fortune From Dogecoin: Report
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
Beat the Market with this Secret
IBM Unveils 2-Nanometer Semiconductor Chip Technology
Goldman Sachs Leads $15M Investment Round In Crypto Analytics Firm Coin Metrics
Apple Card — Once Accused Of Discriminating Against Women — Has Now Find Major Customer Base In Them
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Jason Snipe Joe TerranovaMedia