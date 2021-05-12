'Halftime Report' Traders Reveal Changes In Their Portfolios

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jason Snipe of Odyssey Capital Advisors said he trimmed his position in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE: DHI) and added more shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS).

He likes Goldman Sachs because of its strength in underwriting and equity trading and he thinks the company has a strong pipeline.

Snipe still likes the housing trade, but said he is concerned about material prices and he decided to take some D. R. Horton off the table.

Joe Terranova decided to close his long position in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE: LPX) after it traded sharply lower. He said the stock is under pressure because of the supply of lumber from Canada.