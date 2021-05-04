Carter Worth Shares His Picks For Month Of May

Carter Worth of Cornerstone Macro spoke on CNBC's "Fast Money" about stocks he would buy in May.

CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS) is sitting right at the level from which it crashed before the pandemic, said Worth. He sees that as an opportunity because the stock is unchanged and it is toying with the prospects of breaking out to new highs.

AT&T (NYSE: T) is down some 20% from its pre-pandemic level. Worth likes it because it is starting to show bearish to bullish reversal signs and also some impressive relative strength.

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) is completely different, but Worth is also a buyer. It is in a steady uptrend and it is trading way above its pre-pandemic level. It has pulled back 10% from its high, which is in line with previous pullbacks. Worth expects the stock to continue its uptrend so he is a buyer of this weakness.