'Halftime Report' Final Trades: Apple, Petrobras And More
On CNBC's 'Fast Money Halftime Report,' the investment committee gave their final trades of the day.
Aureus Asset Management CEO Karen Firestone likes Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE: WAB) and notes the infrastructure bill will help and railroad loadings are already picking up.
NewEdge Wealth Co-Founder Rob Sechan likes Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSE: INFL) and notes it is a big beneficiary to reopening trade.
Cerity Partners' Jim Lebenthal likes Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) into earnings.
Market Rebellion Co-Founder Jon Najarian likes Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) and notes he bought it during the show.
