Cramer Gives His Opinion On Snap, Cleveland-Cliffs And More
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) is going to have a great quarter. It has tremendous growth and Cramer is a buyer.
Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE: RBC) is a fantastic educational stock, said Cramer.
He is still inclined to buy Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX).
Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE: CLF) is a very undervalued stock and a great cyclical stock, said Cramer. It's a winner for him.
