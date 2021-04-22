 Skip to main content

Cramer Gives His Opinion On Snap, Cleveland-Cliffs And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 22, 2021 11:05am   Comments
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) is going to have a great quarter. It has tremendous growth and Cramer is a buyer.

Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE: RBC) is a fantastic educational stock, said Cramer.

See Also: Why Cramer Sees Selling Netflix As A Bad Idea Despite Underwhelming Q1 Report

He is still inclined to buy Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX).

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE: CLF) is a very undervalued stock and a great cyclical stock, said Cramer. It's a winner for him.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

