'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For April 19

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Bryn Talkington said JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSE: JEPI) is a core part of her allocation as it has three sources of returns: high quality - low volatility stocks, dividends and a covered call overlay. She is a buyer.

Jim Lebenthal said Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) is going above $140, going into earnings.

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) should be trading around $100 and not around $85, said Stephen Weiss. He would add more shares at the current price.

Joe Terranova is a buyer of J M Smucker Co (NYSE: SJM).