'Halftime Report' Traders Discuss BofA's Salesforce Upgrade

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Tiffany McGhee said she owns Salesforce.com (NYSE: CRM), which was named as a top pick by Bank of America. The analyst reiterated a Buy rating for the stock. McGhee said the company is well-positioned to benefit from a hybrid model of working from home and coming to the office.

Stephen Weiss prefers Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) over Salesforce because it's a much better business. Salesforce has to make more acquisitions to keep the growth going and Weiss isn't sure if Marc Benioff is staying or going.

Josh Brown thinks Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) is a better pick. Salesforce isn't cheap and he already owns one of the most expensive stocks in the sector. Crowdstrike is one of the most exciting ideas he is involved in, but the valuation is very high. He doesn't want to compound that by also owning Salesforce which is trading at around 10 times sales.