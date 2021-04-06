'Halftime Report' Traders Advise Viewers On Barrick Gold, Visa And Rocket Companies

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Sarat Sethi said he likes Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) and all the payments companies. These are secular growth companies that are going to grow for the next few years so he would hold Visa and buy it on dips.

Josh Brown said if gold miners didn't work in the last year he doesn't understand in what environment they would ever work. In the last year, we had the biggest money supply in history and these stocks underperformed. He is not a buyer of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE: GOLD).

Jon Najarian said Rocket Companies Inc (NYSE: RKT) is undervalued. He would accumulate the stock in a range between $22 to $23.