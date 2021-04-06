 Skip to main content

'Halftime Report' Final Trades: General Motors, Morgan Stanley And More

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 06, 2021 1:08pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," the investment committee gave their final trades of the day.

Hightower Advisors' Stephanie Link likes Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE: PLAN) and notes this stock is on her radar screen.

Ritholtz Wealth Management CEO Josh Brown likes General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) and notes he is staying long

Market Rebellion Co-Founder Jon Najarian likes Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: LUMN) and he notes he likes the deal with VMWare.

Douglas C. Lane & Associates' Sarat Sethi likes Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS).

