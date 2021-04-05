 Skip to main content

'Halftime Report' Final Trades: Norwegian Cruise Lines, Medtronic And More

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 05, 2021 1:22pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," the investment committee gave their final trades of the day.

Market Rebellion Co-Founder Pete Najarian likes Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT) and believes there is a lot of upside in the second half of 2021.

Requisite Capital Management Bryn Talkington likes Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) and believes there is a lot of upside as more people get vaccinated.

Decatur Capital Management CEO Degas Wright likes Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE: HBI) and notes the stock has a 3% dividend yield and is doing amazing through online sales.

Virtus Investment Partners’ Joe Terranova likes iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSE: IHI).

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: CNBCMedia Trading Ideas