 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

'Halftime Report' Final Trades: Salesforce, JD.Com And More

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 31, 2021 1:09pm   Comments
Share:
'Halftime Report' Final Trades: Salesforce, JD.Com And More

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," the investment committee gave their final trades of the day.

Market Rebellion Co-Founder Jon Najarian likes JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) and notes he purchased at the money calls today.

Hightower Advisors' Stephanie Link likes United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE: URI) and notes the U.S. rental market is on fire and sees more upside.

Virtus Investment Partners' Joe Terranova likes Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) and notes the stock hit a new all-time high and sees more upside.

Jim Cramer likes salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM).

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CRM + JD)

10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
Cathie Wood's Ark Space Exploration ETF Has 'No Reason' To Exist, Says Cramer
10 Information Technology Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
Apple, Netflix, Peloton, Square, Roku, DraftKings - What Cathie Wood's Ark Bought And Sold On Monday
The First 39 Companies In Cathie Wood's Ark Invest Space ETF
SPACs Attack Weekly Recap: 7 SPAC Deals, Rumors And Headline News
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBCMedia Trading Ideas