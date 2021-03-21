 Skip to main content

Market Overview

'Fast Money' Picks For March 22: Chewy, Palantir And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 21, 2021 5:14pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Final Trade," Nadine Terman recommended a long position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE: BP). She finds it 15% undervalued in comparison to the U.S. names.

James McDonald said Global X Education ETF (NASDAQ: EDUT) has a lot of upside.

Jeff Mills said Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR) hit $23 dollar support on Friday and he thinks it is going higher.

Steve Grasso sees more upside in Chewy Inc (NYSE: CHWY).

