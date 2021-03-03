 Skip to main content

'Halftime Report' Traders Share Their Thoughts On Uber, Palo Alto And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 03, 2021 4:42pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Stephanie Link said she likes DXC Technology Co (NYSE: DXC). IBM (NYSE: IBM) is her favorite in the sector and DXC technology is her number two choice.

Joe Terranova said Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) is a buy even with the ruling in the U.K. on drivers' contracts. He owns the stock and he expects it to trade above $64.

Pete Najarian said Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY) looks more attractive than Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK) and Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) if you have a little bit more risk tolerance.

Jason Snipe likes Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE: PANW). He said it is a decent buy here.

