Cramer Advises Viewers On Palo Alto, Pfizer, Zillow And More
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said his favorite stock in the cybersecurity sector is Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE: PANW).
Cramer likes BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) and Magna International Inc. (NYSE: MGA).
Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) is a very inexpensive stock, with a good balance sheet and Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ: ZG) happens to be on fire, said Cramer. He is a buyer of Zillow.
Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) yields 4.5%, but it doesn't have a lot of momentum, said Cramer. It's okay to own the stock, but Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY) is going to do better, added Cramer.
There are issues with Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ: INCY) and it is not doing as well as Cramer would like. The whole group is under a lot of pressure.
Instead of Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc (NASDAQ: HYFM), Cramer would buy Canopy Growth Corp (NASDAQ: CGC).
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: CNBC Jim Cramer mad money Lightning RoundMedia