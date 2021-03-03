 Skip to main content

Cramer Advises Viewers On Palo Alto, Pfizer, Zillow And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 03, 2021 11:49am   Comments
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said his favorite stock in the cybersecurity sector is Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE: PANW).

Cramer likes BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) and Magna International Inc. (NYSE: MGA).

Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) is a very inexpensive stock, with a good balance sheet and Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ: ZG) happens to be on fire, said Cramer. He is a buyer of Zillow.

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) yields 4.5%, but it doesn't have a lot of momentum, said Cramer. It's okay to own the stock, but Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY) is going to do better, added Cramer.

There are issues with Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ: INCY) and it is not doing as well as Cramer would like. The whole group is under a lot of pressure.

Instead of Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc (NASDAQ: HYFM), Cramer would buy Canopy Growth Corp (NASDAQ: CGC).

