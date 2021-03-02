 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

'Halftime Report' Final Trades: DraftKings, Morgan Stanley And More

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 02, 2021 1:09pm   Comments
Share:
'Halftime Report' Final Trades: DraftKings, Morgan Stanley And More

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," the investment committee gave their final trades.

Hightower Advisors' Stephanie Link likes Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS).

Ritholtz Wealth Management CEO Josh Brown says he's keeping an eye out on TripAdvisors, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIP) but does not have a position.

See Also: Is DraftKings Looking To Take Over Score Media and Gaming?

Market Rebellion Co-Founder Jon Najarian likes DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) and notes he purchased the stock during the show.

Cerity Partners' Jim Lebenthal likes Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF).

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CLF + DKNG)

Is DraftKings Looking To Take Over Score Media and Gaming?
What To Know About Dave Portnoy And The New BUZZ Social Media Sentiment ETF
DraftKings Analysts Cheer Strong Q4, Sports Betting Growth And SBTech Integration
Score Media Closes Initial Public Offering And Plans For Future
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
Why DraftKings's Stock is Trading Higher Today
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBCMedia Trading Ideas