'Halftime Report' Final Trades: DraftKings, Morgan Stanley And More

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," the investment committee gave their final trades.

Hightower Advisors' Stephanie Link likes Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS).

Ritholtz Wealth Management CEO Josh Brown says he's keeping an eye out on TripAdvisors, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIP) but does not have a position.

Market Rebellion Co-Founder Jon Najarian likes DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) and notes he purchased the stock during the show.

Cerity Partners' Jim Lebenthal likes Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF).