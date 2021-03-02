'Halftime Report' Final Trades: DraftKings, Morgan Stanley And More
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," the investment committee gave their final trades.
Hightower Advisors' Stephanie Link likes Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS).
Ritholtz Wealth Management CEO Josh Brown says he's keeping an eye out on TripAdvisors, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIP) but does not have a position.
See Also: Is DraftKings Looking To Take Over Score Media and Gaming?
Market Rebellion Co-Founder Jon Najarian likes DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) and notes he purchased the stock during the show.
Cerity Partners' Jim Lebenthal likes Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF).
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: CNBCMedia Trading Ideas