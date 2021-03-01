 Skip to main content

'Halftime Report' Traders Weigh In On Alibaba And Moderna

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 01, 2021 3:05pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Kevin O'Leary advised a viewer to stay long Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR (NYSE: BABA). If you believe in the digitization of the economy and more people shopping from anywhere, Alibaba is a must hold, he added. The stock is his core holding.

Stephen Weiss is bullish on Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA). At five times earnings, it's the cheapest stock he owns and the market is inefficient because only eight analysts follow it. Weiss said there are few chances to buy a company that is revolutionary as Moderna.

