'Fast Money' Picks For February 22: Cheniere Energy, FedEx And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 21, 2021 2:31pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Final Trade," Nadine Terman said Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE: LNG) has a great business, a wonderful management team and strong cash flow. With inflation, it is a buy, she added.

Karen Finerman is a buyer of FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX). She said it is going to grow, regardless of where the economy is.

Jeff Mills wants to buy Forest Road Acquisition Corp (NYSE: FRX), expected to merge with Beachbody and MYX Fitness. Mills likes the digital fitness space.

Steve Grasso said Olin Corporation (NYSE: OLN) is going to $50.

