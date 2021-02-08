'Halftime Report' Picks For February 8: AMD, Yum China And More
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report", Bryn Talkington recommended a long position in Ethereum. If you don't want to buy cryptocurrency directly, you can use Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTC: ETHE).
Rob Siegen is a buyer of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE: XLF).
Joe Terranova wants to buy Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE: YUMC). He said fundamentals are improving and the technical momentum is gathering for a continued move higher.
Pete Najarian said Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) is going higher.
