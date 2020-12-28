Market Overview

'Halftime Report' Traders Weigh In On Hasbro, Mattel And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 28, 2020 5:05pm   Comments
Jim Lebenthal said on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report" Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) is a better pick than Mattel Inc (NASDAQ: MAT). He prefers Hasbro because it is the bigger of the two and it has less debt. Hasbro hasn't gotten back to its pre-pandemic price level like Mattel. 

Josh Brown owns Store Capital Corp (NYSE: STOR) and he thinks it is going to continue to trade higher. The company collected 90% of its tenant's rents in December. It has also raised capital and the dividend is over 4%. Brown likes everything about this story.

 

