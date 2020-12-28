'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For December 28

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Stephen Weiss said he has added to his long positions in Jumia Technologies AG - ADR (NYSE: JMIA) and Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure PLC (NASDAQ: AY). He sees them as solid companies and he expects them to be star performers next year and beyond.

Josh Brown believes Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) is the best technical set up of all the FAANGs. He thinks it is going to have a great year in 2021.

Jenny Harrington is a buyer of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE: MMP). It trades at 10 times earnings, has a 10% dividend yield and a very well-covered dividend.

Pete Najarian thinks First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) is going to trade much higher.

Jim Lebenthal wants to buy CBS Corporation Common Stock (NASDAQ: VIAC).