TikTok Influencer Griffin Johnson Tips Texas Roadhouse Server $1,000

Griffin Johnson, a widely followed TikTok content creator, television host, entrepreneur and investor recently returned to his hometown in Indiana, where he left one server a holiday surprise.

What Happened: After a big 2020 come-up, the 21-year-old returned to his hometown and was eating out at Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ: TXRH) in Terre Haute on Dec. 18.

In a show of gratitude and acknowledgement of the pandemic's impact on essential workers, Johnson left his server, Ann, a $1,000 tip.

The news got out after his manager Michael Gruen posted on Twitter:

.@lmgriffjohnson comes back home and gives back to his local community and @texasroadhouse. This is why he’s a special person, despite what people want to say. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ZruHk9XS7f — Michael Gruen (@Michaelgr1011) December 19, 2020

Why It Matters: The coronavirus pandemic devastated the global economy.

At a time when good news is hard to come by and many consumers are struggling to make ends meet, a little good faith can go a long way.

Johnson tweeted about the big tip and said: “thank you Ann at @texasroadhouse for taking care of us even when Michael was being a bit... obnoxious. Love you, Indiana. You truly are The Crossroads of America. Thank you for welcoming me back with open arms.”

