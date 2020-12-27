Market Overview

TikTok Influencer Griffin Johnson Tips Texas Roadhouse Server $1,000
Renato Capelj , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 27, 2020 6:51pm   Comments
TikTok Influencer Griffin Johnson Tips Texas Roadhouse Server $1,000

Griffin Johnson, a widely followed TikTok content creator, television host, entrepreneur and investor recently returned to his hometown in Indiana, where he left one server a holiday surprise.

What Happened: After a big 2020 come-up, the 21-year-old returned to his hometown and was eating out at Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ: TXRH) in Terre Haute on Dec. 18. 

In a show of gratitude and acknowledgement of the pandemic's impact on essential workers, Johnson left his server, Ann, a $1,000 tip.

The news got out after his manager Michael Gruen posted on Twitter:

Why It Matters: The coronavirus pandemic devastated the global economy.

At a time when good news is hard to come by and many consumers are struggling to make ends meet, a little good faith can go a long way.

Johnson tweeted about the big tip and said: “thank you Ann at @texasroadhouse for taking care of us even when Michael was being a bit... obnoxious. Love you, Indiana. You truly are The Crossroads of America. Thank you for welcoming me back with open arms.”

You can learn more about Johnson in a no-limits interview with Benzinga here!

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

