'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For November 5: Alibaba, Tesla And More

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Kevin O'Leary said he loves Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR (NYSE: BABA) in the long term. It grows faster than Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN).

Jenny Harrington is a buyer of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE: NNN). It has a 6.25% yield and in its latest report, the management revealed the October rent collections are at 90%. She thinks collections are not reflected in the stock price and she sees upside potential.

Josh Brown wants to buy JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM).

Jon Najarian bought more shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA). He likes the upside.