Kevin O'Leary's Calls Of The Day: Alibaba, Facebook

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 05, 2020 12:39pm   Comments
Kevin O'Leary on CNBC's "Halftime Report" discussed his calls of the day.

O'Leary says he bought more Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) and Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE: BABA). He says there's a "Jack Ma discount" on Alibaba and thinks Ant Group will IPO by end of year.

"Alibaba is up to 5% of my holdings at this point, work from anywhere is an important theme and Facebook ads is the number one spend in my smallcap companies due to high IRR," says O'Leary.

Posted-In: CNBC Kevin O'Leary

