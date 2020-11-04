'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For November 4

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Richard Saperstein said he likes Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ).

Rob Sechan thinks tech is going to continue to do well. He is a buyer of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE: XLK).

Joe Terranova is a buyer of Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE: GWRE).

Jim Lebenthal wants to buy General Motors Company (NYSE: GM). He explained sales are almost back to the pre-pandemic levels.

Pete Najarian is bullish on Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ: FISV).

Karen Firestone likes Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL).