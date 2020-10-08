Market Overview

'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For October 8

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 08, 2020 5:31pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Shannon Saccocia saidL3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE: LHX) is a great way to play industrials going into the next year. She bought the stock earlier in the year.

Josh Brown likes Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE: INVH). He added to his long position on Wednesday. The company has just announced a major deal with a private equity firm that is going to provide additional capital.

Jethro Townsend wants to buy Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE: AVYA). The company has a partnership with RingCentral that is accelerating the growth profile.

Jon Najarian bought JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ: JD) during the show. He noticed call options activity in the name.

