Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

'Halftime Report' Share Their Thoughts On Zoetis, General Motors And Trex

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 04, 2020 4:28pm   Comments
Share:

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Stephanie Link said she likes Zoetis Inc (NYSE: ZTS) very much. She thinks it's the best in class and she sees it as the number one animal health company.

Jim Lebenthal said the auto sales are picking up in the U.S. and within the light vehicles, pick up trucks are also picking up. This is good for General Motors Company (NYSE: GM), which also has a possibility to spin off the electric vehicle division and unlock tremendous value, explained Lebenthal.

Shannon Saccocia bought Trex Company Inc (NYSE: TREX) in June last year. She said there might be a little bit of a pullback in the home improvement stocks as the re-opening trade moves forward, but she expects to see continued growth in the sector.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GM + TREX)

Bill Gates And Volkswagen-Backed EV Battery Maker QuantumScape Going Public Via SPAC
Pickup Trucks Will Provide The First Glimpse At An All-Electric Future
'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For August 28: GM, Cracker Barrel And More
Is Tesla Stock The 'Largest Single Bubble' In History?
As The S&P Pushes New All-Time Highs, What Stocks Will Set The Pace Going Forward?
Ford Constructing Factory For All-Electric F-150: Report
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Jim Lebenthal Shannon Saccocia Stephanie LinkMedia

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.