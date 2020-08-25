'Halftime Report' Traders Share Their Thoughts On Starbucks

Michael Farr spoke on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report" about Stifel's upgrade of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX). He owns the stock and he thinks this was a good call. The stock is recovering and it is not cheap at 27 times earnings, but with a growth of 15%, it's on its way up.

Josh Brown has a long position in the name and he added more this week. He expects the stock to trade at $100 in a year from now. He doesn't see a lot of downside potential if he is wrong. He is also optimistic about pumpkin spice and he thinks it will bring traffic to Starbucks.

Photo via Coffee Geek.