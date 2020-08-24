'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For August 24: Unum, Simon Property And More
On CNBC‘s "Fast Money Halftime Report," Kourtney Gibson recommended a long position in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE: SPG).
Jenny Harrington wants to buy Unum Group (NYSE: UNM). It has a 6% dividend yield and it trades at 3 times earnings.
Joe Terranova likes iShares Dow Jones Transport. Avg. (BATS: IYT).
Jon Najarian noticed high call options activity in ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ: ANGI). He is bullish on the stock.
