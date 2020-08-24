Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For August 24: Unum, Simon Property And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 24, 2020 2:48pm   Comments
Share:
'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For August 24: Unum, Simon Property And More

On CNBC‘s "Fast Money Halftime Report," Kourtney Gibson recommended a long position in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE: SPG).

Jenny Harrington wants to buy Unum Group (NYSE: UNM). It has a 6% dividend yield and it trades at 3 times earnings.

Joe Terranova likes iShares Dow Jones Transport. Avg. (BATS: IYT).

Jon Najarian noticed high call options activity in ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ: ANGI). He is bullish on the stock.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (IYT + ANGI)

77 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
58 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
38 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
15 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session
Morning Market Stats in 5 Minutes
Earnings Preview for ANGI Homeservices
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Jenny Harrington Joe Terranova Jon Najarian Kourtney GibsonMedia

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.