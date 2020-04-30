Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cramer Advises His Viewers On BP, TJX And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 30, 2020 8:30am   Comments
Share:

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer advised his viewer to be careful with BP plc (NYSE: BP). He would rather buy Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX).

Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ: CERS) is a great spec idea, said Cramer. He is going to do more work on the stock because it's a small-cap stock and he wants to be careful.

TJX Companies Inc (NYSE: TJX) is going to be a beneficiary of all the problems of the other stores, said Cramer. He would buy the stock.

Westrock Co (NYSE: WRK) is finally bottoming and it's good for a trade, said Cramer.

Cramer loves Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE: RH).

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BP + TJX)

16 Energy Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 29, 2020
A Coronavirus Department Store Pair Trade Idea To Mitigate Risk
Earnings Scheduled For April 28, 2020
Nordic Tanker CEO Says Oil Glut Is Creating Revenue, Stock Trades Higher
PreMarket Prep Stock Of The Day: Agree Realty
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC Jim Cramer mad money Lightning RoundMedia

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.