Cramer Advises His Viewers On BP, TJX And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer advised his viewer to be careful with BP plc (NYSE: BP). He would rather buy Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX).

Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ: CERS) is a great spec idea, said Cramer. He is going to do more work on the stock because it's a small-cap stock and he wants to be careful.

TJX Companies Inc (NYSE: TJX) is going to be a beneficiary of all the problems of the other stores, said Cramer. He would buy the stock.

Westrock Co (NYSE: WRK) is finally bottoming and it's good for a trade, said Cramer.

Cramer loves Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE: RH).